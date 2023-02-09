A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Town's mayor, entire council bolt Dem Party, switch to GOP

'Municipal leaders have a responsibility to best represent their constituents'

Published February 9, 2023 at 4:58pm
Published February 9, 2023 at 4:58pm
(Pixabay)

(NEW JERSEY GLOBE) – East Hanover [New Jersey] Mayor Joseph Pannullo and all four members of the township council will switch from Democratic to Republican, marking a complete party flip in the township of 11,105 people, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed.

Joining Pannullo in switching parties are Council President Frank DeMaio, Jr, Councilwoman Carolyn Jandoli, and Councilmen Brian Brokaw, Sr. and Michael Martorelli.

“Municipal leaders have a responsibility to best represent their constituents, and it is our belief this change of party is in the best interest of the community,” said Pannullo. “As the nastiness, rhetoric, and social media vitriol of national politics continues to infiltrate local governance, we collectively determined this was the best course of action to keep the focus on local issues impacting our community – combating the overburdening and unrealistic fair-share housing mandates, keeping taxes stable, enhancing our parks and investing in public safety needs to be our local priorities. Every decision my administration makes is about putting East Hanover first; this is no different.”

Read the full story ›

