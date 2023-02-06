'This is treason if true': Chinese spy balloon details hidden from Trump

The headlines have been filled in the last couple days with word of Chinese spy balloons crossing the United States at high altitude. So far, the U.S. has shot one down.

Of course, defenders of Joe Biden, on whose watch the apparent spying is taking place, immediately had to blame Donald Trump.

They charged the same scenario occurred on Trump's watch, that China's balloons crossed the United States, but without any news reporting.

Trump and his staff have denied they ever were told about them.

And now a report at the Gateway Pundit reveals a detail that should alarm Americans: Military leaders knew about the balloons while Trump was in office but withheld the information from the commander in chief.

The report explains it was U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., who was interviewed by Stuart Varney on the Fox Business Network.

Waltz said current Pentagon officials briefed him over the weekend and said Chinese spy balloons crossed over Texas and Florida during the Trump years.

The report continued, "Waltz then dropped this bomb. Rep. Waltz said that Gen. James Mattis was secretary of defense at the time and decided not to inform President Trump because the Pentagon thought Trump was 'too provocative and aggressive!'"

Explained the Gateway Pundit report, "This is a treason if true. Mattis put the U.S. in danger, offered comfort to the enemy, allowed Chinese spying on U.S. installations, and then hid this from his superiors, including the president of the United States."

The report suggested members of Congress should be calling on Mattis to testify – under oath."

The report noted, "This is also quite a statement if true since President Trump is the first U.S. president in over 40 years NOT to start a war!"

Waltz's comments included, "My office has been briefed by the office of the Secretary of Defense of the current Pentagon that it happened over Florida, it happened over Texas, and that it’s happened before. We have more detailed questions but what is unclear, Stuart, at this point is, did the Pentagon under the Trump administration brief the Trump White House and give them the option to take action or did they decide not to brief them for whatever reason? And there is some speculation, I talked to Trump administration officials over the weekend, that the Pentagon deliberately did it because they thought Trump would be too provocative and too aggressive. So that’s what we need to get to the bottom of and one person that I’m waiting to hear from that we haven’t heard from that list is former Secretary of Defense, Gen. Mattis who was the secretary during this time period. What did he know and what did he decide to pass on and brief to the president."

A report from Fox News reported that Biden administration officials claimed they "discovered" that the balloons had crossed the U.S. during Trump's administration "after" Trump left office.

Fox reported a "senior administration official" said, "U.S. intelligence, not the Biden administration" assesses that "PRC (People's Republic of China) government surveillance balloons transited the continental U.S. briefly at least three times during the prior administration and once that we know of at the beginning of this administration, but never for this duration of time."

That official claimed, "This information was discovered after the [Trump] administration left."

That official told Fox it happened, and it wasn't detected. But then it was detected.

