Trolls won't stop getting nude, waving swastikas on lawmakers' Zoom calls

Iowa elected officials are considering different options for public Zoom meetings after an individual interrupted a recent meeting by waving a swastika in a recent series of incidents, according to KCCI.

Iowa lawmakers have provided a zoom option for Iowans who cannot travel to the state’s capitol of Des Moines to watch and participate in the sub-committee meetings, according to KCCI. Late last week, lawmakers were startled to see an individual join the call waving a swastika and promptly ended the meeting.

The state legislature will reportedly look into ways to mitigate the ability of similar individuals from joining the meetings, according to a spokesperson with the Iowa Senate Republicans, but noted that if that is unsuccessful then the meetings may have to be canceled permanently.

This is not the first incident that the state legislature has dealt with, according to KCCI. Individuals have joined the virtual meetings in the past and shouted racial slurs and some have even appeared naked on screen, while lawmakers have called the incidents “disgusting.”

“Unfortunately, things like that have occurred a few times and that may limit the ongoing use of Zoom going forward. It’s unfortunate these things continue to happen,” Republican state Senator Adrian Dickey, chair of the workforce committee, told KCCI.

The Iowa Senate did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

