Trump on kids' transgender surgeries: 'Under my leadership this madness will end'

Former president and now-GOP candidate Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to mobilize the full power of the presidency and federal government against gender-transition "mutilations" of children and "left-wing gender insanity" in schools, should he win the White House again.

In a short video speech, Trump vowed to "revoke Joe Biden's cruel policies on so-called 'gender affirming care,'" a euphemism embraced by the media and LGBT advocates – "a process that includes giving kids puberty blockers, mutilating their physical appearance and ultimately performing surgery on minor children."

"The left-wing gender insanity being pushed on our children is an act of child abuse," Trump boldly declared.

"I will sign a new executive order instructing every federal agency to cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age," he said. "I will then ask Congress to permanently stop federal taxpayer dollars from being used to promote or pay for these procedures and pass a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states. It'll go very quickly."

Trump leveled perhaps his strongest verbal fusillade to date against a Big Transgender agenda that his administration resisted on several levels before Biden reversed Trump's policies piece by piece. Democrat Biden's presidency is the most radically pro-transgender and pro-LGBT in American history, with both he and his appointees (including biological-man-turned-"trans woman"-activist Dr. Rachel Levine) even promoting "gender transition" to young people.

Trump's no-nonsense plan would not only overturn Biden's trans policies, but also take on the widespread promotion of radical gender ideology in schools.

"My Department of Education will inform states and school districts that if any teacher or school official suggests to a child that they could be trapped in the wrong body, they will be faced with severe consequences, including potential civil rights violations for sex discrimination and the elimination of federal funding," he said.

The speech is "red meat" for Republicans on an issue that unites conservatives of every stripe: opposition to transgender radicalism, which is largely perceived as exploiting and harming vulnerable youth and victimizing girls who are forced to compete in sports against and share locker rooms with biological boys who "identify" as girls – all in the name of "trans rights."

At press time, a Forbes YouTube video of the speech had 660,000 views. Meanwhile, liberal journalists continue to ask if they should even cover the former president who was famously banned by Twitter and Facebook after the 2020 election.

Trump pledged to ask Congress to pass a law affirming just two genders: male and female, and which would "also make clear the Title IX [banning sex discrimination in schools] prohibits men from participating in women's sports." In November, a U.S. District Court struck down Biden's attempt to stretch Title IX to include "gender identity."

The former president laid out a series of directives that would punish any hospital that performs or encourages "gender transitions" among youth: "I will declare that any hospital or health care provider that participates in the chemical or physical mutilation of minor youth will no longer meet federal health and safety standards for Medicaid and Medicare and will be terminated from the program immediately."

He said as president he would "support the creation of a private right of action for victims to sue doctors who have unforgivably performed these procedures on minor children." One well-known "detransitioner," Chloe Cole, who had her breasts surgically removed to appear like a man before renouncing her "trans" "identity," is suing Kaiser Permanente-affiliated hospitals and the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan for allegedly having "performed, supervised, and/or advised transgender hormone therapy and surgical intervention" on her when she was between 13 and 17 years old.

Trump promised that under a second Trump administration, his Department of Justice "will investigate Big Pharma and the big hospital networks to determine whether they have deliberately covered up horrific, long-term side effects of sex transitions, in order to get rich at the expense of vulnerable patients – in this case, very vulnerable.

"We will also investigate whether Big Pharma or others have illegally marketed hormones and puberty blockers, which are in no way licensed or approved for this use," he said.

Moving from policy to ideology, Trump said "No serious country should be telling its children that they were born with the wrong gender, a concept that was never heard of in all of human history." He condemned this as a "radical left" invention, and ended his speech by declaring, "Under my leadership this madness will end." Beneath the Forbes YouTube video is a full transcript of Trump's speech.

Full transcript of Trump's Jan. 31 speech:

"The left-wing gender insanity being pushed on our children is an act of child abuse. Very simple. Here's my plan to stop the chemical, physical and emotional mutilation of our youth: On day one [of my presidency] I will revoke Joe Biden's cruel policies on so-called "gender affirming care" – ridiculous – a process that includes giving kids puberty blockers, mutilating their physical appearance and ultimately performing surgery on minor children. Can you believe this? I will sign a new executive order instructing every federal agency to cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age. I will then ask Congress to permanently stop federal taxpayer dollars from being used to promote or pay for these procedures and pass a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states. It'll go very quickly.

"I will declare that any hospital or health care provider that participates in the chemical or physical mutilation of minor youth will no longer meet federal health and safety standards for Medicaid and Medicare and will be terminated from the program immediately. Furthermore, I will support the creation of a private right of action for victims to sue doctors who have unforgivably performed these procedures on minor children. The Department of Justice will investigate Big Pharma and the big hospital networks to determine whether they have deliberately covered up horrific, long-term side effects of sex transitions, in order to get rich at the expense of vulnerable patients – in this case, very vulnerable. We will also investigate whether Big Pharma or others have illegally marketed hormones and puberty blockers, which are in no way licensed or approved for this use.

"My Department of Education will inform states and school districts that if any teacher or school official suggests to a child that they could be trapped in the wrong body, they will be faced with severe consequences, including potential civil rights violations for sex discrimination and the elimination of federal funding. As part of our new credentialing body for teachers we will promote positive education about the nuclear family, the roles of mothers and fathers, and celebrating rather than erasing the things that make men and women different and unique.

"I will ask Congress to pass a bill establishing that the only genders recognized by the United States government are male and female, and they are assigned at birth. The bill will also make clear the Title IX prohibits men from participating in women's sports and we will protect the rights of parents from being forced to allow their minor child to assume a gender which is new and an identity without the parents' consent. The identity will not be new and it will not be without parental consent.

"No serious country should be telling its children that they were born with the wrong gender, a concept that was never heard of in all of human history. Nobody's ever heard of this, what's happening today. It was all when the radical left invented it just a few years ago. Under my leadership this madness will end. Thank you very much."

