Tucker Carlson: Biden admin is suffering from an 'epidemic' of hubris

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Friday an “epidemic” of hubris has hit the Biden administration, despite a track record of failures, including Afghanistan.
“If you spend billions trying to make a place better and it gets worse, you have an obligation to think about why. Maybe you’re doing it wrong. Maybe you’re not as powerful and clever as you thought you were. Maybe there is a problem with your formula. But none of this ever occurs to people like Tom Nichols and Victoria Nuland, and, for that matter, Joe Biden. The more discredited they are, the more self-confident they become,” Carlson said. “They see every failure is evidence of their talents that are more desperately needed than ever. What is this? Well, it’s called hubris.”
Carlson referenced an article by Nichols published Thursday in the Atlantic, discussing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
WATCH:
“The war in Ukraine is the final shovel of dirt on the grave of any optimism about the world order that was born with the fall of Soviet Communism,” Nichols wrote. “Now we are faced with the long grind of defeating Moscow’s armies and eventually rebuilding a better world.”
“Unspecified in the piece is exactly how we plan to do this, how he plans to defeat Russia and its ally, China, and build a utopia,” Carlson said. “The piece is notably light on details.”
Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, 2022, launching a massive attack across the latter country. The United States has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine, and announced in January they would send 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks following a December announcement that a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would be provided to that country.
“Hubris is the delusion that causes people to mistake themselves for god. They imagine they have power and wisdom and foresight they don’t actually possess, that no human does. Hubris is a species of mental illness,” Carlson continued. “These people are unwell. They are crazy. And there’s nothing more dangerous than that. Hubris has caused more suffering than polio. It’s caused more deaths than smallpox. And, apparently, we’re in the middle of another epidemic of it.”
