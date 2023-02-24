Tucker Carlson on Biden's Ukraine handouts: 'Truly crazy'

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Fox News host Tucker Carlson outlined Thursday what $100 billion in Ukraine aid could have been spent on in the United States.

“Let’s pretend we would only spend $100 billion in Ukraine so far. You know we have. What can we do with $100 billion here in the United States? For one thing, and this has been in the news recently, we could modernize our rail system to avoid the thousand derailments we have every year and the mushroom clouds over Ohio that sometimes result from that,” Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and honorary member of the Daily Caller News Foundation, said.

TRENDING: ChatGPT makes false statements about Vince Foster's death

“$100 billion is more than five times the entire discretionary budget of the Department of Transportation,” Carlson continued. “There is just $13 billion in the DOT budget for transit and less than $3 billion for Amtrak. Remember that? The artery that connects the cities on the East Coast?”

A train carrying toxic chemicals derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 3, prompting evacuations and shelter-in-place orders as authorities moved to address the release of the chemicals. The National Transportation Safety Board reported Thursday that overheated wheel bearings apparently caused the accident.

WATCH:

Is Biden handing out money like candy to Ukraine? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Then there is the FAA, that’s the government agency that is supposed to prevent planes from crashing into each other, killing hundreds of Americans,” Carlson said. “They got $20 billion in the last budget. Given that planes seem to be coming very close to hitting each other lately, it might be worth funding the FAA a little more.”

Carlson also noted that funds spent on aid to Ukraine could have finished building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, covered costs for cancer patients or could even be used to help cut down the rate the national debt was increasing.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Carlson also called out Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont for not questioning the spending for Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, launching a massive attack across the latter country. The United States has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine, and announced in January they would send 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks following a December announcement that a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would be provided to that country.

“In this country, it’s a measure of our media’s total corruption that no one ever asked anyone in the Biden administration what the United States is hoping to accomplish in Ukraine. As long as it takes to do what, exactly?” Carlson asked. “The original answer was to push Russia back to where it was a year ago before they invaded Ukraine. That seemed like a measurable and reasonable objective. The public seemed behind that. Then without fanfare or even official notice, the goal changed.”

Carlson said that the Biden administration seemed to be on a course for World War III against China and Russia.

“That is truly crazy,” he said.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!