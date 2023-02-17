Tucker Carlson blasts governors for criticism of prayer

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called out Democratic Govs. Gavin Newsom of California and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan Thursday for pushing gun control and mocking prayer.

“’People of prayer are idiots. I’m the only god here. Bow down before me. You can no longer defend yourselves, only I have the right to defend your life.’ Think about that for a minute. It’s not a reassuring message really,” Carlson, an honorary member of the Daily Caller News Foundation’s board, said regarding comments by Newsom. “Anyone who strips you of your basic God-given right to self-defense is probably not your friend and anyone who does it in a moment of chaos like the ones we’re living through, chaos that people like Gavin Newsom caused on purpose, anyone who does that is probably your blood enemy.”

TRENDING: What are Judeo-Christian values?

Carlson’s comments came following Democrats’ demands for new gun control legislation following a shooting at Michigan State University that left three dead and five wounded. President Joe Biden called for renewing a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms in the wake of the shooting, even though the suspect appeared to use a handgun in the attack.

WATCH:

Whitmer also called for more gun control laws in the aftermath of the shooting, Carlson noted.

Are politicians increasingly mocking prayer? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (14 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Another low-IQ plastic surgery disaster lecturing us about things she has no understanding of. So laugh at Gretchen Whitmer if you will, but then think about what she’s saying. She’s mocking prayer. Really? Now that you mention it Gretchen Whitmer, we might use a little prayer right now,” Carlson said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Prayers work better than equity, prayers are safer than Norfolk Southern, prayers are more comforting than Kamala Harris’ laugh,” Carlson continued. “There’s nothing wrong with prayers. What we don’t need any more of is more totalitarian atheists with ill-gotten political power and designs on our life. Got enough of those, including you.”

Carlson then played a clip from a news report about a convenience store clerk who shot a robber that threatened a customer in Arizona.

“We don’t know who anyone in that tape voted for, but we know exactly how they felt as human beings: afraid and alone,” Carlson said. “That’s what happens when the government ceases conducting its most basic duty, which is to protect its citizens, and they won’t. They won’t protect you. They’ve said that out loud, and everybody knows it.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!