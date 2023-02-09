Tucker Carlson: Dems now 'promoting human sacrifice'

By Harold Hutchison

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted President Joe Biden Wednesday for his off-script remarks on Xi Jinping during the State of the Union, calling the comments a “steaming pile of word puree.”

“The president’s mental condition is either scary and depressing, deeply alarming or absolutely hilarious depending on your mood,” Carlson, an honorary member of the Daily Caller News Foundation board, said. “Last night, for lack of other entertainment options, we decided to find it funny. So take in this steaming pile of word purée and see if you can make something of it.”

Carlson played a clip of Biden discussing the downing of a Chinese spy balloon by an Air Force F-22 Raptor Saturday and other remarks about foreign policy. China claimed the balloon was a civilian meteorological research platform, while the Pentagon confirmed Friday a second balloon flew over multiple Latin American countries.

“If China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did. … But in the past two years, democracies have become stronger, not weaker. Autocracies have grown weaker, not stronger,” Biden said during the speech, while going off-script when discussing Xi. “Name me a world leader who would change places with Xi Jinping. Name me one! Name me one!”

“We have no idea what any of that means, any more than Xi Jinping does, but the trained seals in the crowd loved it, they clapped consistent with their species,” Carlson said. “Sorry, that is unfair to seals, there is not a seal in the ocean or even at Sea World, that would wear an ‘I love abortion’ pin. That is too low even for marine mammals. They may eat live fish, but they are not ghouls.”

Carlson blasted Democrats in Congress for wearing pins supporting abortion, calling them “ghouls.”

“Let’s set aside the politics and ask an honest question, who loves abortion? Many think it should be legal, but do you love abortion? Do you think love abortion is a wonderful affirming act that you feel so proud of you brag about it with jewelry?” Carlson asked. “If you feel that way you should know you are not defending a medical procedure, you wouldn’t say that about an appendectomy, you are promoting an ancient religious rite called human sacrifice.”

Biden attacked the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion across the United States.

“Congress must restore the right the Supreme Court took away last year and codify Roe v. Wade to protect every woman’s constitutional right to choose,” Biden said as multiple Supreme Court justices sat in front of him.

