Tucker: 'Cult of climate' is filling void left by lack of religious faith

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Friday that environmentalism was becoming a “cult of climate” and filling a void left by a lack of “religious faith” as environmental activists no longer care about data.
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
TRENDING: Did Biden order bombing of Nord Stream pipeline? Seems so
“You may remember a writer called Michael Crichton, he was a force in American entertainment, he was a novelist, he was a movie producer, turned out a ton of top films and best-selling books, the Andromeda Strain, Jurassic Park, et cetera, et cetera,” Carlson, an honorary board member of the Daily Caller News Foundation, said, going on to describe a talk Crichton gave in San Francisco where he said that environmentalism had become a religion that viewed the Industrial Revolution as its original sin.
“As church attendance and self-identified religious faith have fallen off a cliff in this country, the cult of climate has grown stronger,” Carlson said.
Advertisement - story continues below
WATCH:
The Biden administration canceled offshore oil and gas leases in May, imposed new regulations on onshore drilling in April and revoked a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline in January 2021. President Joe Biden promised to phase out fossil fuels during his 2020 campaign for president.
Carlson also played clips of media figures claiming that hurricanes were becoming bigger threats due to climate change, before noting that the data showed hurricanes were becoming less frequent.
“Nobody cares about data anymore; we saw that with COVID as well. Wear a cloth mask, said Fauci even as he privately admitted that cloth masks are useless to prevent the transmission of COVID,” Carlson said. “Take the COVID shot, Kathy Hochul told us, standing at a pulpit, because, and were quoting, ‘That’s what god wants.’ So once again, whatever this is, it is not science by definition, it’s religion. But despite the fact the Constitution prohibits the U.S. government from having a state religion, that now is our state religion.”
Advertisement - story continues below
“Zealots want to punish people in the name of their faith,” Carlson added later, noting that some hospitals planned to reduce the amount of anesthesia given to surgical patients in the name of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?
Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?
Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?
No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.
Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.
WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?
Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!