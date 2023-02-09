Turkish earthquake death toll tops 20,000, passing 2011 Japan tsunami

(FOX NEWS) – A dramatic video has captured the moment a survivor was pulled out from underneath the rubble in Turkey following this week’s devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake, which now has a death toll that is the highest worldwide since a 2011 earthquake off Japan triggered a tsunami, killing nearly 20,000 people.

As of Thursday, more than 20,000 have been confirmed dead in Turkey and Syria from Monday’s earthquake, while rescue crews in both countries are working non-stop in hopes of finding more people who have been buried alive under collapsed buildings.

The video taken in the city of Antakya, in the hard-hit Hatay province, shows first responders using a saw to cut away debris before pulling a man out from underneath an apartment.

