WorldWHEN THE EARTH MOVES
Turkish earthquake death toll tops 20,000, passing 2011 Japan tsunami

Residents battle cold temperatures, scramble for aid

Published February 9, 2023 at 6:17pm
Published February 9, 2023 at 6:17pm
Building collapses during Turkish earthquake, February 2023 (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – A dramatic video has captured the moment a survivor was pulled out from underneath the rubble in Turkey following this week’s devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake, which now has a death toll that is the highest worldwide since a 2011 earthquake off Japan triggered a tsunami, killing nearly 20,000 people.

As of Thursday, more than 20,000 have been confirmed dead in Turkey and Syria from Monday’s earthquake, while rescue crews in both countries are working non-stop in hopes of finding more people who have been buried alive under collapsed buildings.

The video taken in the city of Antakya, in the hard-hit Hatay province, shows first responders using a saw to cut away debris before pulling a man out from underneath an apartment.

