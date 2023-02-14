TV newsgal: Network made me get Hillary commentary 'approved' after shredding her

(JUST THE NEWS) -- Former MSNBC host Krystal Ball says the network made her get approval before she would be able to do any commentary on Hillary Clinton after she did a monologue criticizing the former secretary of state leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

While on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast earlier this month, Ball said that when she hosted MSNBC's "The Cycle," in 2014, she did a monologue criticizing Clinton as a person who "sold out to Wall Street" and said the public will "hate this lady."

After the show, Ball said she was told: "'Great monologue, everything's fine but next time you do any commentary on Hillary Clinton it has to get approved by the president of the network.'"

