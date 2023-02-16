U.S. F-35 jets intercept 4 Russian fighter aircraft near Alaska

(FOX NEWS) – Two U.S. F-35 fighter jets intercepted Russian fighter aircraft Tuesday as they approached Alaska's Air Defense Identification Zone, officials announced Thursday.

The Russian military aircraft included a TU-95 BEAR-H bomber, as well as SU-30 and SU-35 fighter jets.

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which detected and intercepted the craft, said that it did not enter U.S. airspace.

