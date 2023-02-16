A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. F-35 jets intercept 4 Russian fighter aircraft near Alaska

2nd action in 2 days

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 16, 2023 at 5:43pm
An F-35C Lightning II jet flies over Eglin Air Force Base, Florida,, Feb. 1, 2019. (Photo by Navy Chief Petty Officer Shannon E. Renfroe)

(FOX NEWS) – Two U.S. F-35 fighter jets intercepted Russian fighter aircraft Tuesday as they approached Alaska's Air Defense Identification Zone, officials announced Thursday.

The Russian military aircraft included a TU-95 BEAR-H bomber, as well as SU-30 and SU-35 fighter jets.

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which detected and intercepted the craft, said that it did not enter U.S. airspace.

