U.S. House demands details of Biden-Big Tech censorship schemes

The House Judiciary Committee, now being run by Republicans, is demanding the details of Biden administration-Big Tech censorship schemes.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the chairman, has dispatched a letter to the Department of Justice insisting on copies of all documents that already have been produced in a lawsuit, Missouri v. Biden.

That's a civil case demonstrating how the federal government colluded with Big Tech to violate the First Amendment rights of Americans.

"The committee on the Judiciary is conducting oversight of the executive branch's efforts to sidestep the First Amendment by coercing and coordinating with private companies, including social media platforms, to suppress free speech and censor content online," the letter explains.

TRENDING: 'Highly dubious': Federal judge speculates 13th Amendment protects abortion

"As part of our oversight, we write to request a discrete set of documents and information that the Department of Justice has produced as part of discovery in federal litigation over the same subject matter."

It was last May when the states of Missouri and Louisiana sued the Biden administration over free speech violations.

"Documents produced to the states as part of this litigation include communications between executive branch officials and employees of social media companies. These documents appear to reveal that the executive branch repeatedly pressured social media platforms to censor certain viewpoints," the announcement said.

Did Biden collude with Big Tech to censor truth they can't stomach? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (14 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Congress has an important interest in protecting and advancing fundamental free speech principles, including by examining how the executive branch coordinates with or coerces private actors to suppress First Amendment-protected speech. The Judiciary Committee, in particular, has jurisdiction under the Rules of the House of Representatives over American civil liberties. As Congress continues to examine how to best protect Americans' fundamental freedoms, the documents discovered and produced during the Missouri v. Biden litigation are necessary to assist Congress in understanding the problem and evaluating potential legislative reforms. Accordingly, we ask that you please produce all of the documents that the Department has produced thus far in the Missouri v. Biden litigation."

A deadline is set at 5 p.m. on Feb. 22.

A report on the demand at Just the News said Jordan wants the same documents the DOJ already gave to the court in the case in which Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry alleged federal collusion with Big Tech.

Jordan has "taken center stage as House Republicans launch a bevy of investigations seeking to explore the Biden administration and the president's private business activities as well," the report said.

Jordan already has subpoenaed Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray to start getting some answers.



EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].