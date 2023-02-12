U.S. military shoots down another flying object, now over Great Lakes

The American military continues to be busy Sunday as it shot down another another unidentified flying object, this time over one of the Great Lakes in Michigan.

U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., says the "object" was "decommissioned" over Lake Huron.

"I've been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today," Bergman tweeted. "The US military has decommissioned another 'object' over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots. The American people deserve far more answers than we have."

I’ve been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today. The US military has decommissioned another “object” over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots. The American people deserve far more answers than we have. — Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) February 12, 2023

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., tweeted: "The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard.

"Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We're all interested in exactly what this object was and [its] purpose."

"We'll know more about what this was in the coming days, but for now, be assured that all parties have been laser-focused on it from the moment it traversed our waters," she added.

The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard. Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and it’s purpose. 1/ https://t.co/LsjwtjntCv — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) February 12, 2023

This is the fourth time in recent days a high-altitude object was shot by the military over U.S. or Canadian territory.

The first incident was Feb. 4, as a Chinese spy balloon was downed off South Carolina's coast by a U.S. F-22 fighter jet.

The military did not immediately shoot down the balloon out of concern its debris could possibly injure people on the ground.

The delay sparked fierce criticism from from Republicans and some Democrats that officials including President Joe Biden and the Pentagon waited too long.

Since then, U.S. F-22 jets shot down two more objects before Sunday, one over Alaska and one over Canada.

One U.S. official attributed the rise in the sightings to boosted military surveillance capabilities, and not a rush of new foreign objects flying over American airspace, according to ABC News.

"Northern Command has adjusted the parameters of their radar capabilities in a way that they can see more than they could before," the official said.

"That's not to say they were blissfully ignorant before," the official said, "but there are lots of things floating around and now we are more finely attuned to it."

