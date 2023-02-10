U.S. military shoots down 'object' flying in territorial waters over Alaska

(ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS) – On the orders of President Joe Biden, the U.S. military on Friday afternoon shot down a "high-altitude object" flying over Alaska airspace, NBC News reported.

National Security Council official John Kirby said that the Department of Defense had been tracking the object over the last 24 hours.

"The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of the Pentagon, President Biden ordered the military to down the object and they did and it came inside our territorial waters and those waters right now are frozen," Kirby told reporters at the White House briefing.

Read the full story ›