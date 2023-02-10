A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. military shoots down 'object' flying in territorial waters over Alaska

National Security Council says thing 'posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 10, 2023 at 3:10pm
Master Sgt. Matt Dillon, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs a safe for maintenance observation on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pa., Nov. 3, 2022. Crew chiefs perform safe for maintenance observations to ensure they can safely conduct the scheduled maintenance for the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

(ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS) – On the orders of President Joe Biden, the U.S. military on Friday afternoon shot down a "high-altitude object" flying over Alaska airspace, NBC News reported.

National Security Council official John Kirby said that the Department of Defense had been tracking the object over the last 24 hours.

"The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of the Pentagon, President Biden ordered the military to down the object and they did and it came inside our territorial waters and those waters right now are frozen," Kirby told reporters at the White House briefing.

