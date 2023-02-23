Uh-oh! China getting more involved in Ukraine

No matter what, Joe Biden still has "faith" in China. That's where he get's his paycheck.

That deep belief could be pushing America into a two-front war – Ukraine and Taiwan.

It's now been one year since Biden and Mitch McConnell stumbled into the war in Ukraine. It was going to be the end of Putin, as they saw it. Risking nuclear war with Russia, Biden and McConnell began what could be the end of America.

How long is America committed to this war? "As long as it takes," they repeat over and over again.

Meanwhile, China has barely started its support of Russia. Chinese spending on Russian support has increased by some 60%. China now is importing more coal that it has in five years. China now makes a third of all cars sold in Russia. The Chinese yuan is replacing the dollar in Moscow. Chinese currency now accounts for fully one-fifth of all trades on the Moscow Stock Exchange.

With economic ties come deeper military ties. And that's what is happening now: China is actively helping Russia in the war against NATO. The country with more ships than any navy in the world has united with a country that has more nuclear armed ICBMs than any country in the world to fight the U.S. through proxy in Ukraine.

In an interview with a German newspaper days ago, Ukrainian President Zelensky mentioned that the entire world will go up in flames: "If China aligns itself with Russia, there will be a world war."

"Zelensky himself is a very dark force," says Tucker Carlson. "That is obvious if you watch him. It is unmistakable. Who could not see that? This man is a destroyer. He banned a Christian faith in his country and arrested nuns and priests. Oh, but he's a hero, claim our leaders, from Chuck Schumer to Mitch McConnell. No, Zelensky is not a hero. He is an instrument of total destruction. That is not a defense of his enemies. It's just true – and maybe that's why Joe Biden is drawn to him. Biden landed in Kyiv today to promote another world war."

For the past five days, there didn't seem to be any air raids in Kyiv. The only siren started at precisely the moment Joe Biden appeared for a photo op.

Then Biden, on script, said: "We've committed nearly 700 tanks and thousands of armored vehicles, 1,000 artillery systems, more than 2 million rounds of artillery ammunition, more than 50 advanced launch rocket systems, anti-ship and air defense systems, all defending to defend Ukraine and that doesn't count the other half a billion dollars we're going to be, we're announcing with you today and tomorrow. That's going to be coming your way, and that's just the United States in this piece."

To that, Carlson said: "Can anyone see how dark and crazy this is, truly crazy? Yes, many Americans can see how dark and crazy. Let's look at the numbers. How many Americans support this war for democracy? This war for democracy that Americans for some reason can't vote on. Why don't we have a national referendum on all this as long as we're leveling a country on behalf of democracy? It might be nice to try democracy here, but no. It's all so grotesque. It defies imagination, really."

Biden is committed to Ukraine. So are our war hawks.

"[U.S. taxpayer dollars are] going to deliver much needed humanitarian assistance as well as food, water, medicine, shelter and other aid to Ukrainians displaced by Russia's war and provide aid for those seeking refuge in other countries from Ukraine," says Biden. "It is also going to help schools and hospitals open. It's going to allow pensions and social support to be paid to the Ukrainian people so they have something, something, in their pocket."

What a contrast to the American hamlet of East Palestine, Ohio, the site of a trail derailment and environmental disaster where residents get a token $1,000. President Donald Trump was the only top U.S. official to visit the town.

"I'm going to try to help explain to the American people that defeating the Russians in Ukraine is the single most important event going on in the world right now," says McConnell. "It will save us an enormous amount of money down the road if the Ukrainians can succeed. You're not asking for any of our personnel. They're asking us for financial help."

Now that Russia has joined forces with China to create a bloc against the United States we cannot defeat, they will control perhaps the majority of the world.

Heaven help us!

