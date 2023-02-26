A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Politics World
How Ukraine could become America's next forever war

America has no exit strategy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 25, 2023 at 9:20pm
The interior of a building in Kiev, Ukraine, is clearly visible during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in March 2022. (Video screenshot)

(VOX) – The United States is good at getting involved in wars and not as good at getting out of them.

A year on, the Russia-Ukraine war has no end in sight. The war is at a semi-stalemate, and both Russia and Ukraine are sticking to their demands. Ukraine has been able to defend itself against Russian aggression in large part due to the $29.8 billion worth of weapons and equipment that the US has sent so far. While the US has hit some limits, it is sending ever more advanced weaponry and provides Ukraine with intelligence to help it target Russia more effectively. Ukraine cannot continue the war without Western military and economic support.

All of which raises the question of whether the Russia-Ukraine conflict is entering forever war territory.

