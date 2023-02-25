Ukraine is losing Americans' support amid fears of nuclear Armageddon

The Biden administration and Congress have now set aside a staggering $113 billion in American taxpayer funds for Ukraine in a conflict that has no end in sight.

Americans are growing sick of it – especially now that China backs Russia.

But this is a war that still has surprisingly enthusiastic support from the House and Senate.

Since the war started over a year ago, Americans supported it. Now, it's seen as another of Joe Biden's boondoggles, maybe his biggest, one that risks a nuclear Armageddon.

More and more, like everything in America, it divides us deeply – especially because much of the world sees it as one very costly and dangerous war.

TRENDING: Network anchor claims McCarthy is bribing Tucker Carlson with Jan. 6 footage

Public sentiment has started to drop, and Republicans are now warning they will audit all the money that has been sent to Kyiv to make sure it hasn't been wasted.

The huge support package – three times more than what the U.S. spent in Afghanistan in a year – is dominated by the $46.6 billion in military equipment and support.

The total contribution is by far the biggest of all Western allies, with the U.K. in second giving $5.1 billion since the start of the invasion and the EU handing over $3.3 billion.

The bills for Volodymyr Zelensky's war effort are just too high. And the more we learn about him the more we see that he's not the "freedom fighter" or "democratic leader" he pretends to be.

He has closed churches and made enemies of opposition parties.

The American package has so far included 8,500 Javelin anti-armor systems, a Patriot air defense battery, 20 Mi-17 helicopters, 31 Abrams tanks, 700 Switchblade drones, 109 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 75,000 sets of body armor and helmets, 38 High Mobility Artillery Rocket systems and 4,000 Zuni aircraft rockets.

And Zelensky wants more, including fighter jets. There has been a push from both Republicans and Democrats to provide F-16s.

The bill for which American taxpayers are on the hook is mind-boggling – and the White House has signaled that support will continue "as long as it takes."

Do you trust Joe Biden to wage this war?

That's ultimately the question that needs an answer now.

This war is a loser. We cannot sustain it. It needs a negotiated settlement. It's a boondoggle or worse. Already Biden is committing money for rebuilding Ukraine – long before the war is finished. Already at least 7 million people have fled the nation.

Once the "breadbasket of the world," Ukraine has become a basket case.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted between Feb. 6 and 13 found 58% of Americans approved of military support, compared to 73% in April 2022. On Jan. 31, results of a Pew Research poll showed the share of Americans saying the U.S. was giving too much support to Ukraine had grown to 26% from 7% in March 2022.

But America is broke. We can't even decide to support 4,500 hundred American devastated by the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

"American taxpayers are rightly frustrated with over a hundred billion U.S. dollars that have been spent in Ukraine, especially given the lack of a clear vision or strategic objective in the conflict," Heritage Action for America executive director Jessica Anderson says. "Before Congress even discusses the possibility of additional aid, the public must get answers to a number of important questions. This includes some kind of public disclosure of where and how the previous economic aid has been spent, and public disclosure of the impact of drawdown authority. Additionally, the Biden administration must articulate a plan on what 'victory' is, the American commitment to that 'victory,' and the American financial commitment in a post-conflict reconstruction phase."

Taxpayers Protection Alliance's David Williams says, "Giving $113 billion in aid to Ukraine without meaningful oversight is a recipe for fiscal disaster. When will politicians and bureaucrats learn that you just can't hand out money and expect it to go the right people and places? President Biden has been complaining that the Republicans don't care about the deficit or debt and here he is handing out billions of taxpayer dollars in additional aid to Ukraine. America can't afford to keep on writing checks. If Biden is serious about avoiding a debt ceiling disaster, he needs to act like it and put away the taxpayers' checkbook."

We have a much more serious conflict on the horizon with China and Taiwan. Can we expect NATO to pay its "fair share" for that conflict – one we expect any time? I don't think so. And we as a nation are in debt $32 trillion dollars already.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!