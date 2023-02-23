Vaccine mandates did nothing to stop spread of COVID, study finds

(SLAY NEWS) – Vaccine mandates that were implemented across the United States did nothing to stop the spread of COVID-19, a new study has found. In a study conducted by George Mason University’s Mercatus Center, researchers analyzed data to examine the efficacy of citywide Covid vaccine mandates in 2021.

Across the country, widespread mandates were issued for businesses, transport, and indoor public places. However, the researchers say they found “no evidence” that these measures did anything to reduce Covid cases or deaths.

“Yet, we find no evidence that the mandates were effective in their intended goals of reducing COVID-19 cases and deaths.

