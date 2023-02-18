Vietnam veteran's dog tag found in rice field, returned to family 57 years later

(FOX NEWS) – The family of a late Vietnam veteran received a piece of their loved one's time in the Marine Corps decades later on Friday, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported.

In 1966, USMC Corporal Larry Hughes lost his dog tag while serving near the Da Nang Province in Vietnam. Hughes was a humble man who didn't talk much about his service, according to his son Carl, and never said a word about losing the important piece of identification.

In October 2022, former Virginia Senator Jim Webb and Notre Dame Professor Michael Desch took a group of students to visit the province. While exploring near an airstrip used by the U.S. military, a villager approached them and said he had six dog tags that were found plowing rice fields over the years.

