A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Vietnam veteran's dog tag found in rice field, returned to family 57 years later

'Means the world'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 18, 2023 at 11:47am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – The family of a late Vietnam veteran received a piece of their loved one's time in the Marine Corps decades later on Friday, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported.

In 1966, USMC Corporal Larry Hughes lost his dog tag while serving near the Da Nang Province in Vietnam. Hughes was a humble man who didn't talk much about his service, according to his son Carl, and never said a word about losing the important piece of identification.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In October 2022, former Virginia Senator Jim Webb and Notre Dame Professor Michael Desch took a group of students to visit the province. While exploring near an airstrip used by the U.S. military, a villager approached them and said he had six dog tags that were found plowing rice fields over the years.

TRENDING: WATCH: Man's entire arm swallowed by monster fish

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







School board members brawl over silencing dad exposing book on kinks and sexting
Parental outrage erupts over promotions of Satan in public schools
Bill to abolish Department of Education gaining sponsors
Super Bowl winner: We must 'defend the unborn'
Parents horrified when they find out their miscarried baby's body was in landfill
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×