Does vitamin D help in reducing risk of asthma attacks?

(MEDICAL NEWS TODAY) – Vitamin D is a nutrient that is a critical component of health. Researchers are still working to understand the full benefits of vitamin D and how taking the vitamin impacts various areas of health.

Previously, researchers thought that vitamin D helped protect against asthma attacks.

However, the latest review published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews found that taking vitamin D likely doesn’t help improve asthma symptoms or reduce the risk for asthma attacks. This review does not negate the other health benefits of vitamin D.

