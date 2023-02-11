A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Does vitamin D help in reducing risk of asthma attacks?

Researchers working to understand impact

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 11, 2023 at 1:18pm
(MEDICAL NEWS TODAY) – Vitamin D is a nutrient that is a critical component of health. Researchers are still working to understand the full benefits of vitamin D and how taking the vitamin impacts various areas of health.

Previously, researchers thought that vitamin D helped protect against asthma attacks.

However, the latest review published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews found that taking vitamin D likely doesn’t help improve asthma symptoms or reduce the risk for asthma attacks. This review does not negate the other health benefits of vitamin D.

