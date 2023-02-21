A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: 10-foot gator kills Florida woman walking her dog

'The victim has been recovered'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 20, 2023 at 9:30pm
An alligator killed an 85-year-old woman in Ft. Pierce, Florida, on Monday, Feb.20, 2023. (Video screenshot courtesy St. Lucie County Sheriffs Office)



(CBS NEWS) -- An 85-year-old woman was killed by a 10-foot alligator in Fort Pierce, Florida, wildlife officials said Monday. The woman was walking her dog in the Spanish Lakes Fairways retirement community at the time of the attack, according to officials.

Neighbors told CBS News that the alligator emerged from the water suddenly and dragged the woman under.

"The victim has been recovered and a contracted nuisance alligator trapper has captured the alligator involved in the incident," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement.

WND News Services
