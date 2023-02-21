WATCH: 10-foot gator kills Florida woman walking her dog

(CBS NEWS) -- An 85-year-old woman was killed by a 10-foot alligator in Fort Pierce, Florida, wildlife officials said Monday. The woman was walking her dog in the Spanish Lakes Fairways retirement community at the time of the attack, according to officials.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Neighbors told CBS News that the alligator emerged from the water suddenly and dragged the woman under.

TRENDING: Action alert: Tell Congress to enforce 'Build America, Buy America' infrastructure law

"The victim has been recovered and a contracted nuisance alligator trapper has captured the alligator involved in the incident," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement.

Read the full story ›