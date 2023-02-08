A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Biden booed for claiming GOP wants to cut Social Security, Medicare

'Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 7, 2023 at 11:22pm
Republican members of Congress react in shock to JoeBiden as he delivers the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- President Biden was scolded by a wide swath of Republican lawmakers for dubiously claiming they want to cut Social Security and Medicare.

During his second State of the Union address Tuesday night, Biden face strong resistance from the GOP, who he accused of wanting to take the economy "hostage."

"Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage, which I get it, unless I agree with their economic plans." Biden said. "All of you know should know what those plans are."

