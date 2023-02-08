WATCH: Biden booed for claiming GOP wants to cut Social Security, Medicare

(FOX NEWS) -- President Biden was scolded by a wide swath of Republican lawmakers for dubiously claiming they want to cut Social Security and Medicare.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

During his second State of the Union address Tuesday night, Biden face strong resistance from the GOP, who he accused of wanting to take the economy "hostage."

Joe Biden booed into the next realm by Republicans during his State of the Union speech. MTG repeatedly screaming "liar" while wearing a white, fur coat. Biden tries addressing Republicans individually before pivoting to talking points. GOP leaders look incredulous. pic.twitter.com/aGExwNR54T — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 8, 2023

TRENDING: What's next in American education? Look to this one state

"Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage, which I get it, unless I agree with their economic plans." Biden said. "All of you know should know what those plans are."

Read the full story ›