WATCH: Catholic school forfeits sports semifinal after brawl with Jewish team

(JEWISH TELEGRAPHIC AGENCY) -- A Catholic high school in Miami forfeited its semifinal game in a state soccer tournament over the weekend, days after players fought in an on-field brawl with a Jewish school’s team.

The Catholic school, however, did not offer additional comment on eyewitness accounts claiming that the fight was fueled by antisemitism.

Fight broke out during a soccer match between Scheck Hillel Community School, a Jewish school in Ojus, and Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School, a Catholic school in The Hammocks. Witness say that anti-Semitic slurs were yelled with a student ending up in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/muVZ7Plv5m — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) February 16, 2023

Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School was set to play in the semifinals on Saturday after beating Scheck Hillel Community School in their regional final on Wednesday.

