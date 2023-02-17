WATCH: Guns help 2 brave women stop 2 violent criminals

Guns save lives.

That's a slogan gun-control activists on the left despise, for obvious reasons.

But two recent incidents confirm the common-sense truth behind it.

And perhaps you can add these words to the politically incorrect motto, based on the heroic actions of two American women, one in Florida, the other in Texas.

Guns, properly used to defend self and property, also stop crime. And criminals.

In Interlachen, Florida, a 67-year-old woman "fatally shot an armed man who barged into her home early Wednesday morning," according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Blaze reported Thursday. The local sheriff called it a "perfect example" of why he fights for citizens' rights to "own firearms," according to the Blaze.

And in Houston, Texas, an armed masked man trying to rob a hotel got the surprise of his life when he pointed his rifle menacingly at the woman clerk behind the counter. Instead of grabbing cash, she pulled out a handgun.

The would-be thief is shown on the YouTube video (with almost one million views) climbing hurriedly off the counter and running out of the store, with no more money than when he walked in, his evil plan thwarted.

"Police said the suspect approached the counter carrying a rifle and demanded money from the cash drawer. As the robber climbed over the counter, the clerk pulled out her own handgun, scaring the suspect and causing him to run away, according to Houston PD," reported the local Houston news station KHOU-11. The failed armed robbery occurred in the early morning on Jan. 16, at a hotel off the Katy Freeway near Highway 6.

The KHOU-aired surveillance video footage of the encounter should have a sobering effect on other potential violent robbers who view it. After all, criminals never know when one of their targeted victims might be exercising their 2nd Amendment liberty – especially in "red states" like Florida and Texas that take that right seriously.

The Blaze reported the following about the Florida case:

The Interlachen homeowner told deputies she heard her front door handle shaking around 3 a.m. and went to investigate, officials said. She told deputies she thought it might be her husband returning from work, officials said, so she opened the door — and that's when the intruder forced his way into her home. But the woman took an important precaution: she brought a gun with her to the door. After the man barged in, the woman told him multiple times to get out, the sheriff's office said. Instead, the man raised his arms, and that's when the woman said she saw he had a gun in his hand as well. Fearing for her life, the sheriff's office said the woman shot the intruder once, and then she called 911. When deputies arrived at the home, they found 64-year-old Reginald Best lying on the floor and bleeding from a single gunshot wound...Best was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Putnam Co. Sheriff H.D. "Gator" DeLoach said the incident, though tragic, "is a perfect example of why I continue to support and fight daily for the rights of law-abiding residents to own firearms.”

"All firearm owners have a responsibility not only to themselves, but also to their families to maintain proficiency with a gun, as our victim here today clearly has. If it were not for her foresight to arm herself, the outcome could have been much graver," he said. "She absolutely had the right to defend herself, and I’m grateful that her decisive action stopped the threat and eliminated the risk of further loss of life, making her entire neighborhood safer.”

