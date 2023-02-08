WATCH LIVE: Biden's State of the Union address

Joe Biden delivers his second State of the Union address to America on Tuesday evening, Feb. 7, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Live coverage is provided by Real America's Voice and can be viewed by clicking here.

Watch his entire speech here:

TRENDING: What's next in American education? Look to this one state

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is providing the Republican response following the State of the Union.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump says:

"I will be doing, by popular request, a live and full 'Play by Play' analysis of The State of the Union Address, TONIGHT ON 'TRUTH' AT 9:00 P.M. If properly done, and if Joe has just a modestly good night, this speech has the opportunity to rival any of the World’s great orators, including, Lincoln, Washington, and, of course, the late, great, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Winston Churchill. Watch Truth Social tonight. Enjoy!"

Trump's page on Truth Social is located here.