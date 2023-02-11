West coast pipeline leak has halted gasoline deliveries in several states

(FOX BUSINESS) – Gasoline deliveries on the West coast have been shutdown by a leak at a pipeline facility in California. The shutdown is affecting deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan told The Associated Press the leak was discovered Thursday afternoon at a company station near Los Angeles and that its pipelines were shut down while the crews worked to resolve the issue. "There are no injuries or fire reported as a result of this incident," said a company statement.

It is not known how much fuel leaked or when service would be restored.

