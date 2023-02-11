A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyBLACK-GOLD BLUES
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

West coast pipeline leak has halted gasoline deliveries in several states

Not known when service will be restored

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 11, 2023 at 2:41pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(FOX BUSINESS) – Gasoline deliveries on the West coast have been shutdown by a leak at a pipeline facility in California. The shutdown is affecting deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan told The Associated Press the leak was discovered Thursday afternoon at a company station near Los Angeles and that its pipelines were shut down while the crews worked to resolve the issue. "There are no injuries or fire reported as a result of this incident," said a company statement.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It is not known how much fuel leaked or when service would be restored.

TRENDING: Sum dum guy

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Alexander Vindman and the road to World War 3
China, Russia, Nigeria atrocities against faith revealed
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 25,000
America is sleepwalking into war with Russia, analyst charges
West coast pipeline leak has halted gasoline deliveries in several states
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×