Wikipedia 'intentionally' distorts history of Holocaust, study says

(YNET NEWS) -- A group of editors on popular encyclopedia website Wikipedia have been pushing a skewed version of the history of the Holocaust, according to a new study published last week in The Journal of Holocaust Research.

According to the study, titled Wikipedia’s Intentional Distortion of the History of the Holocaust, co-authors Prof. Shira Klein and Prof. Jan Grabowski claim that “In the last decade, a group of committed Wikipedia editors have been promoting a skewed version of history on Wikipedia, one touted by right-wing Polish nationalists, which whitewashes the role of Polish society in the Holocaust and bolsters stereotypes about Jews.”

The paper demonstrates how a small group of actors can slowly manipulate the information and accuracy of entries on Wikipedia to fit a certain agenda.

