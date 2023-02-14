A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Politics U.S. WorldMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Wikipedia 'intentionally' distorts history of Holocaust, study says

'We should stop the ones who distort it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 13, 2023 at 9:14pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Jordan Holiday from Pixabay)

(Image by Jordan Holiday from Pixabay)

(YNET NEWS) -- A group of editors on popular encyclopedia website Wikipedia have been pushing a skewed version of the history of the Holocaust, according to a new study published last week in The Journal of Holocaust Research.

According to the study, titled Wikipedia’s Intentional Distortion of the History of the Holocaust, co-authors Prof. Shira Klein and Prof. Jan Grabowski claim that “In the last decade, a group of committed Wikipedia editors have been promoting a skewed version of history on Wikipedia, one touted by right-wing Polish nationalists, which whitewashes the role of Polish society in the Holocaust and bolsters stereotypes about Jews.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The paper demonstrates how a small group of actors can slowly manipulate the information and accuracy of entries on Wikipedia to fit a certain agenda.

TRENDING: Hungary's example is path to peace in Ukraine

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Wikipedia 'intentionally' distorts history of Holocaust, study says
Biblical Hittites relocated due to climate change, new study claims
Hungary's example is path to peace in Ukraine
Mom who had breasts removed shares 'devastating' guilt at not being able to breastfeed son
Kari Lake's response to black national anthem at Super Bowl goes viral, sparks fierce debate
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×