How will America's children recover from public schools closures?

Some parents taking their kids out of government institutions

WND News Services
Published February 16, 2023 at 2:10pm
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(LIBERTY UNYIELDING) – Federal data released Feb. 9 painted a bleak picture for education in the United States. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many students were forced to learn at home due to lockdown orders instituted by state governments that closed down public schools. Over the past year, the nation has seen the consequences of these measures as children are struggling to maintain proficiency levels in subjects like math and reading.
Indeed, a recent analysis of Baltimore public schools revealed that only 7% of their third through eighth graders were proficient in math. Such disturbing statistics have been observed across the country. The question is: Will America’s students recover?

Almost half of K-12 public school students started this academic year behind in their grade level in at least one subject based on a national survey. The most common areas of concern were math and reading.

