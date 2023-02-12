A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Woman strips off her clothing at Jerusalem's Western Wall

Wears only a bra and underwear with the word 'Bibi' written on her thigh

Published February 12, 2023 at 5:57pm
View of the Western 'Wailing Wall' with Dome of the Rock in the background, Jerusalem, Israel.

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A woman showed up at the Western Wall wearing only underwear on Sunday according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

Photos posted online showed the woman wearing only a bra and underwear with the word "Bibi" written on her thigh, seemingly as a message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

TRENDING: 'Evil against their will': Bishops correct Joe Biden's claim about abortion

The police detained the 35-year-old woman on suspicion of purposely disrespecting a holy place.

