Woman strips off her clothing at Jerusalem's Western Wall

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A woman showed up at the Western Wall wearing only underwear on Sunday according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

Photos posted online showed the woman wearing only a bra and underwear with the word "Bibi" written on her thigh, seemingly as a message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

אישה מוחה בגופה עכשיו בכותל.

The police detained the 35-year-old woman on suspicion of purposely disrespecting a holy place.

