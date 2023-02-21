Woman sues schemers who put her through sex-change ops

A 34-year-old Canadian woman who was put through a sex-change process a decade ago is now suing a total of eight doctors and mental health "professionals" who treated her.

"I will live the rest of my life without breasts, with a deepened voice and male-pattern balding, and without the ability to get pregnant. Removing my completely healthy uterus is my greatest regret," explained Michelle Zacchigna of Orillia, Ontario.

Her claim alleges the defendants failed to address her complex mental health needs and instead allowed her to self-diagnose as transgender and undergo mutilating body modifications.

"The defendants permitted Michelle to self-diagnose as transgender and prescribe her own treatment without providing a differential diagnosis or proposing alternative treatments," reads the claim.

She was given testosterone and endured a bilateral mastectomy and a hysterectomy.

A report from the Post Millennial said the Statement of Claim in Ontario Superior Court of Justice reveals years during which she endured treatments she now regrets.

She began pursuing medical transition in 2010 when the doctors still allowed a patient to self-diagnose, and then provide hormone treatments and surgeries.

She was bullied at a child, and said, "Later, I would learn that what I experienced in childhood was developmental trauma. It affected the trajectory of my life. My personality completely changed. I went from a loud, fierce, opinionated child to a passive, shy teenager with low self-esteem."

In 2009 when she was 21, she was overcome by the years of depression, anxiety, self-harm and more.

"Online, I was sucked into a world where it felt like I was finally somewhere I belonged. In places like Tumblr, there was constant reassurance that only trans people spend so much time thinking about their gender (not actually true) and that every trans person has doubts about transitioning,” she wrote.

Her process started when she met defendant Rupert Raj, who referred her for male hormone therapy.

Other defendants in the case are Nadine Lulu, Rick Lindal, Pamela Leece, and others.

Eventually, after years of transgender treatments and surgeries, it was revealed she has ADHD, tic disorder, borderline personality disorder, anxiety disorders, autism spectrum disorder and traits of PTSD.

The report said, "Zacchigna alleges that all the defendants failed to address her serious mental health issues and developmental disabilities and instead only offered her irreversible medical interventions. She alleges that her desire to become transgender was never challenged, and alternative treatment options were never offered."

She explained, "It took me 10 years to figure out why I could have falsely believed something like this, and why so many professionals could have wrongly encouraged it. I can imagine that there are a lot of people who will eventually find themselves in my position, some of them vulnerable adults like I was and some of them too young to understand the long term consequences."

Online, she explains, "For 10 years … I believed that 'transgender' was an innate property that I would always have. Everything I read online told me so, and my medical professionals seemed to agree. Only my family members seemed hesitant to accept my new identity at face value. Even so, my mom was present at both of my transition-related surgeries: a double mastectomy and partial hysterectomy.

"Between online false authorities and real life medical ones, I was never exposed to the idea that my worldview might be wrong," she said.

Then a roommate "detransitioned," she said, and "My own reasons came into question."

She said she still has disabilities, and struggles.

"But now who I am is grounded in empirical proof, and that has brought me a kind of stability that I haven’t felt in years."

