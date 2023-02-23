World Bank's new focus on climate threatens world's poorest nations

By John Hugh DeMastri
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
The World Bank’s plan to focus future efforts on climate change will have a disproportionately negative impact on its poorest client nations, despite those same countries having repeatedly reported that they would prefer the bank focus on other issues, researchers at the Center for Global Development (CGD) reported Thursday.
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
TRENDING: 2023 National Leadership Roundtable: Guess the hot topic this year
The Biden administration named former MasterCard CEO Ajay Banga as its nominee to replace the outgoing Trump appointee David Malpass as president of the World Bank Thursday, a key step in the administration’s efforts to refocus the agency from poverty prevention and take more climate action. However, just 6% of public and private representatives from 43 client nations listed climate change as one of the top three issues facing their country, according to a review of surveys conducted by the World Bank in 2020 and 2021, the GCD researchers reported.
David Malpass is the husband of Daily Caller News Foundation president Adele Malpass.
Advertisement - story continues below
Combating climate change “is a global challenge that will have a disproportionate impact on the world’s poorest countries,” the researchers wrote. “But it is also important to listen to the Bank’s clients, especially in poorer countries. And it would be an act of hypocrisy and desertion if the institution turned its back on them to refocus on a problem that they did little to create.”
Under Malpass, climate finance more than doubled at the World Bank, from roughly $14 billion in fiscal year 2019 to nearly $32 billion in fiscal year 2022, according to the World Bank. Even as the organization expands its development agenda, poverty reduction will remain central to its mission, the World Bank says.
Of the seven client nations that reported climate change in their top ten concerns, none were members of the International Development Association (IDA), the researchers reported. The IDA is a World Bank program that offers loans and grants to the poorest nations in the world, in terms of per capita income.
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in September called for African nations to reduce their emissions and contribute to the battle against climate change, despite acknowledging that sub-Saharan Africa accounts for just 0.55% of harmful emissions globally, Reuters reported. In October, Kerry called for private companies, international banks and governments to divest from oil and gas in a speech that criticized oil companies’ record profits in 2022.
“One third of the Earth’s population needs dense energy to bring people up to Western standards,” Heritage Foundation economist Diana Furchtgott-Roth told the DCNF in a statement. “Many emerging economies experience regular power cuts – sometimes known as load shedding – because not enough baseload power is generated for factories and homes.”
Advertisement - story continues below
The world’s poorest nations already contribute the least amount of emissions, and any efforts to develop necessarily require boosting emissions in the short term, Brookings Institute Senior Fellow Rahul Tongia wrote in October. Calling for such nations to attempt to cut emissions now is both “unfair and unviable,” Tongia wrote.
“The misguided policies of Western countries to discourage energy use condemn billions of people around the world to impoverished lives,” Furchtgott-Roth told the DCNF. “This poverty is collateral damage for the consciences of Western elites.”
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.
This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.
This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.
Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.
That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!