World War II bomb explodes in England in 'unplanned' detonation

(NEW YORK POST) – A World War II bomb exploded in the English town of Great Yarmouth on Friday as workers attempted to diffuse it, according to police.

The device was discovered Tuesday in a river crossing in Great Yarmouth. It was located by a contractor working on the third crossing over the River Yare.

And on Friday, Norfolk Police revealed there had been an “unplanned” detonation. No injuries were reported and police said all army and emergency service personnel were accounted for.

