A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsBLAST FROM THE PAST
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

World War II bomb explodes in England in 'unplanned' detonation

No injuries reported

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 11, 2023 at 11:22am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
World War II bomb explodes (video screenshot)

World War II bomb explodes (video screenshot)

(NEW YORK POST) – A World War II bomb exploded in the English town of Great Yarmouth on Friday as workers attempted to diffuse it, according to police.

The device was discovered Tuesday in a river crossing in Great Yarmouth. It was located by a contractor working on the third crossing over the River Yare.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

And on Friday, Norfolk Police revealed there had been an “unplanned” detonation. No injuries were reported and police said all army and emergency service personnel were accounted for.

TRENDING: Perv-pandering to the walking dead

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Lawsuit filed over zoning of abortion business
Bishop blasts new abortion law as 'worst kind of barbarism'
The state that still can't grasp the concept of religious freedom
Massive 'polar vortex' on sun stuns astronomers
Owl evicted after shutting down college library for days
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×