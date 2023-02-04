A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
World's former murder capital opens impenetrable prison as part of major gang crackdown

Complex will hold 40,000 prisoners

Published February 4, 2023 at 4:47pm
Published February 4, 2023 at 4:47pm
(FOX NEWS) – El Salvador has doubled its prison capacity after opening a 40,000-person facility this week in an effort to further crack down on the country's gang violence problem.

"All those home boys, those terrorists in the organization that made our beloved Salvadoran people suffer, will be housed and subjected to a severe regimen," El Salvador’s Prisons Director Osiris Luna said on state television.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said the country’s "Terrorism Confinement Center" mega-prison, now one of Latin America’s largest, will have 37 guard towers and eight cellblocks that will be "impossible to escape," The Times of England reported.

