World's former murder capital opens impenetrable prison as part of major gang crackdown

(FOX NEWS) – El Salvador has doubled its prison capacity after opening a 40,000-person facility this week in an effort to further crack down on the country's gang violence problem.

"All those home boys, those terrorists in the organization that made our beloved Salvadoran people suffer, will be housed and subjected to a severe regimen," El Salvador’s Prisons Director Osiris Luna said on state television.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said the country’s "Terrorism Confinement Center" mega-prison, now one of Latin America’s largest, will have 37 guard towers and eight cellblocks that will be "impossible to escape," The Times of England reported.

