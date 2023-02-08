A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
'Yes or no': Watch congresswoman press ex-Twitter censor on collusion with government

'Basically a subsidiary of the FBI censoring real medical voices'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 8, 2023 at 1:40pm
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. (Official portrait)

By Katelynn Richardson
Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace pressed former Twitter Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde on the company’s censorship policies during the House Oversight Committee’s Wednesday hearing on Twitter’s role in suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Mace cornered Gadde on her communication with government officials, forcing her to affirm whether or not she had been in touch. “Did the U.S. government ever contact you or anyone at Twitter to moderate certain tweets? Yes or no,” Mace asked.

“We receive legal demands from the U.S. government and governments all around the world,” Gabbe said.

Twitter’s head of Trust and Safety, Yoel Roth, held weekly meetings with intelligence officials from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Matt Taibbi’s Twitter Files revealed.

Are the folks who used to run Twitter guilty of supreme arrogance?

The issue, Mace said, is “not just about the laptop” and extends to the censorship of medical professionals during COVID-19. Mace mentioned her own regrets on getting the COVID-19 vaccine, claiming she has developed asthma and heart pain from the second shot.

“I find it alarming that Twitter’s censorship spread into the medical fields,” she said. “Where did you go to medical school?” Mace asked, to which Gabbe replied that she did not attend medical school.

“Why do you think you or anyone else at Twitter has the medical expertise to censor a doctor’s expert opinion?” she continued.

“Thank God for Matt Taibbi,” Mace said. “Thank God for Elon Musk for showing us Twitter was basically a subsidiary of the FBI censoring real medical voices with real expertise that put real Americans’ lives in danger because they didn’t have that information.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







