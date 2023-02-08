'Yes or no': Watch congresswoman press ex-Twitter censor on collusion with government

By Katelynn Richardson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace pressed former Twitter Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde on the company’s censorship policies during the House Oversight Committee’s Wednesday hearing on Twitter’s role in suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Mace cornered Gadde on her communication with government officials, forcing her to affirm whether or not she had been in touch. “Did the U.S. government ever contact you or anyone at Twitter to moderate certain tweets? Yes or no,” Mace asked.

TRENDING: Lab-grown meat firms don't even know if their food is safe long-term: Report

“We receive legal demands from the U.S. government and governments all around the world,” Gabbe said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Twitter’s head of Trust and Safety, Yoel Roth, held weekly meetings with intelligence officials from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Matt Taibbi’s Twitter Files revealed.

Are the folks who used to run Twitter guilty of supreme arrogance? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (15 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The issue, Mace said, is “not just about the laptop” and extends to the censorship of medical professionals during COVID-19. Mace mentioned her own regrets on getting the COVID-19 vaccine, claiming she has developed asthma and heart pain from the second shot.

“I find it alarming that Twitter’s censorship spread into the medical fields,” she said. “Where did you go to medical school?” Mace asked, to which Gabbe replied that she did not attend medical school.

“Why do you think you or anyone else at Twitter has the medical expertise to censor a doctor’s expert opinion?” she continued.

“Thank God for Matt Taibbi,” Mace said. “Thank God for Elon Musk for showing us Twitter was basically a subsidiary of the FBI censoring real medical voices with real expertise that put real Americans’ lives in danger because they didn’t have that information.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!