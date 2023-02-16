Young Americans are losing their minds – who's to blame?

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data showing that our nation's young girls are in a state of absolute emotional and mental crisis. According to the CDC, 57% of high school girls said they were depressed in 2021, compared with 36% in 2011; 30% said they had considered suicide, compared with 19% in 2011. The numbers had also increased markedly for high school boys: 29% of high school boys reported depressive symptoms, up from 21% in 2011; 14% of high school boys had considered suicide, up from 13% a decade before.

Naturally, our nation's pseudoscientific experts blame societal intolerance and lack of sexual sensitivity. Never mind the fact that more kids than ever are declaring themselves members of nonexistent identity groups (Demisexual! Gender nonbinary!), mistakenly self-diagnosing with Tourette's syndrome or gender dysphoria, and claiming victimhood at the hands of a cruel society – a society that rewards and cheers all such claims. Never mind that we've now undergone a gender revolution in which we've declared biological sex itself passe, treated heterosexual norms as taboo and misogynistic and attempted to wipe away – along with actual sexual predation – much normal behavior in the name of #MeToo.

No, says the CDC, the problem – as always – is with society's demands. As The Wall Street Journal reports, the CDC recommends "teaching kids about sexual consent, managing emotions, and asking for what they need"; furthermore, "Schools should encourage gender and sexuality alliances, provide safe spaces and people for LGBTQ+ students to go to for support, and ensure enforcement of anti-harassment policies."

Yes, the answer to five decades of social leftism resulting in two generations unmoored from mental health is ... more social leftism!

Or, alternatively, any society that attempts to destroy all rules, roles and intermediate institutions laden with traditional values will end up abandoning its children – all in the name of tolerance and diversity. We have robbed young men of a sense of meaning: we've told them that they need not be providers, protectors or defenders, and that even aspiring to do so makes them bigoted remnants of the past. Instead, young men are told that they ought to relegate themselves to the role of "male feminists," condemning their own "toxic masculinity" while shying away from the commitments that turn boys into men.

We have robbed young women of any sense of place, time or purpose: we've told them that they need not seek out a husband, aspire to bear and rear children or make preparations to build a home. Instead, we've told them that they can run from their own biology, declaring themselves boys rather than girls, delaying childbearing indefinitely, pursuing the things that are supposedly truly important: sexual license, more work hours, sipping wine at brunch with single friends.

We have done all of this because children do not lie at the top of our civilizational hierarchy: the interests of adults do. Increasingly, adults in the West see children as either a burden and thus avoid having them, or as validators of their own sense of subjective self-identity, requiring indoctrination into more liberal forms of social organization.

And now children are paying the price.

The social left has been in control of virtually all levers of culture and policy for decades. Now they demand more control in order to alleviate the consequences of the chaos they have created. The answer, of course, is precisely the opposite: the reinvigoration of traditional sources of wisdom and values, the re-inculcation of morality and obligation. If our society does not quickly reverse field, the consequences for our young people will be utterly disastrous.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Long the world's most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new "official" national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. "Going woke" conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive ("awake") to "systemic social and political injustice." And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other "minority" as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and "nonbinary" – to "undocumented immigrants." All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new "woke" consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory "diversity training" and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being "saved" – which in Wokeism is called being "woke" – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an "ally" and "defender" of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, "joining the righteous" as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it's explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you've ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled "WOKEISM: AMERICA'S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION."

