Zelenskyy lashes out after Starlink cuts off Ukrainian drones

(ZEROHEDGE) – Elon Musk's SpaceX has blocked the Ukrainian government and its military from using Starlink technology to fly and control drones, after earlier in the war SpaceX gifted thousands of Starlink dishes to Ukriane to help the population stay connected to the internet.

SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell in a statement asserted that Starlink technology was "never meant to be weaponized". According to BBC, "She made reference to Ukraine's alleged use of Starlink to control drones, and stressed that the equipment had been provided for humanitarian use."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Shotwell confirmed that the 'surprise decision' was taken due to it never being the company's intent to allow Starlink to be used "for offensive purposes" in remarks given before a conference in Washington DC. Shotwell further said Ukraine had utilized the technology "in ways that were unintentional and not part of any agreement," according to Reuters.

TRENDING: Poll: Americans haven't been this down on personal finances since Great Recession

Read the full story ›