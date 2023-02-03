A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
|
Zoo will let you name a cockroach after an ex, feed it to an animal

Those with an especially stubborn ex can pay for $150 upgrade

Published February 3, 2023 at 2:50pm
Cockroach (Pixabay)

Cockroach (Pixabay)

(CNN) – The San Antonio Zoo is offering a special Valentine’s Day greeting for exes who just won’t bug off. For $10, the zoo will name a cockroach after your not-so-special someone and feed it to an animal – a cold, but direct message that you’re no longer interested.

The annual “Cry Me a Cockroach” fundraiser will “support the zoo’s vision of securing a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world,” the San Antonio Zoo says on its website. Those not into bugs can choose a vegetable for $5 or a rodent for $25 instead.

All donors will receive a digital Valentine’s Day Card showing their support for the zoo. They can also opt to send their ex-boo a digital Valentine’s Day Card informing them that a cockroach, rodent, or veggie was named after them and fed to an animal.

