1 million guns sold every month for 43 straight months!

(USSA NEWS) – February saw a continuation of the trend of Americans buying firearms, with the 43rd straight month of gun sales exceeding one million.

Firearms were still in hot demand, despite the slight dip in sales compared to February 2022, with over 1.3 million units sold last month. The numbers were based on retail data and FBI background checks and were adjusted by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a firearm industry trade association.

According to Mark Oliva, NSSF’s director of public affairs, the steady demand for firearms is a testament to Americans’ right to lawful firearm ownership. Despite the efforts of some politicians to demonize gun ownership, the monthly figures show that Americans are choosing to protect themselves and participate in the shooting sports.

