A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.WEAPONS OF CHOICE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

1 million guns sold every month for 43 straight months!

Numbers based on retail data, FBI background checks

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 18, 2023 at 5:58pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(USSA NEWS) – February saw a continuation of the trend of Americans buying firearms, with the 43rd straight month of gun sales exceeding one million.

Firearms were still in hot demand, despite the slight dip in sales compared to February 2022, with over 1.3 million units sold last month. The numbers were based on retail data and FBI background checks and were adjusted by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a firearm industry trade association.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

According to Mark Oliva, NSSF’s director of public affairs, the steady demand for firearms is a testament to Americans’ right to lawful firearm ownership. Despite the efforts of some politicians to demonize gun ownership, the monthly figures show that Americans are choosing to protect themselves and participate in the shooting sports.

TRENDING: Borrowing from family: Don't do it

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







1 million guns sold every month for 43 straight months!
Lawmakers propose singling out pregnancy resource centers to attack
Liberal columnist melts down over Trump's 'real resonance' with Americans
Xi to hold talks with Putin in Russia in 'visit for peace'
Sweden bans non-woke funds from $90 billion pension pot
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×