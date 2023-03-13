A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

13-year-old saves lives of children on bus after driver suffers heart attack

Turned off ignition, guided vehicle to side of road, called 911

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 24, 2023 at 2:32pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(RIGHT JOURNALISM) – Bus footage shows 13-year-old Jeremy Wuitschick rushing down the aisle to the unconscious driver and grabbing the wheel Monday morning as other students yell: “Call 911!”

Wuitschick turned off the ignition and guided the bus safely onto the curb. Students started CPR on Callis until help arrived.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

No hesitation, all action from the jump. Didn’t wait for anyone else to do anything. Natural born leader. Pulled the bus to the side, ducked down and hit the brakes, and saved his fellow kids. Then tried to wake the guy up, and when it was apparent something was really wrong, told another kid to hold the brake down, and bolted for a phone to call 911.

TRENDING: 8 dolphins die in 1 day off N.J., adding to tragedies possibly tied to offshore wind projects

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Transparent fish turn rainbow with white light. Now, we know why
13-year-old saves lives of children on bus after driver suffers heart attack
Woke state assembly thinks police dogs are racist
Trump shares explosive letter from Stormy Daniels denying affair
DOJ sued over far-left protesting at Supreme Court justices' homes
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×