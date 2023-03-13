13-year-old saves lives of children on bus after driver suffers heart attack

(RIGHT JOURNALISM) – Bus footage shows 13-year-old Jeremy Wuitschick rushing down the aisle to the unconscious driver and grabbing the wheel Monday morning as other students yell: “Call 911!”

Wuitschick turned off the ignition and guided the bus safely onto the curb. Students started CPR on Callis until help arrived.

No hesitation, all action from the jump. Didn’t wait for anyone else to do anything. Natural born leader. Pulled the bus to the side, ducked down and hit the brakes, and saved his fellow kids. Then tried to wake the guy up, and when it was apparent something was really wrong, told another kid to hold the brake down, and bolted for a phone to call 911.

