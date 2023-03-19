A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
These 19 states back Christian college's lawsuit against Biden ban on single-sex dorms

'Absolutely ridiculous' bureaucrats are forcing religious universities to house males, females together

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 29, 2023 at 3:14pm
By Katelynn Richardson
Daily Caller News Foundation

Nineteen states have filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court backing a Christian college’s lawsuit against the Biden administration’s rule banning single-sex dorms.

College of the Ozarks petitioned the Supreme Court in February to review the Eight Circuit’s decision not to block a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) directive that redefines sex discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity, forcing colleges to open up gender-specific dorm rooms to the opposite sex. The brief by the attorneys general backs the college’s religious liberty claim, arguing that the case is about “the federal government’s outright failure to address, let alone balance, antidiscrimination policy and interests with religious beliefs.”

“It is absolutely ridiculous that unelected federal bureaucrats are attempting to subvert the law and force religious universities to house male and female students together,” said Missouri Attorney General Bailey in a statement. “This is just yet another attempt by woke leftists to push their social agenda onto students. My office is not going to stand for it.”

In its petition to the Supreme Court, the college states that the HUD’s rule “jeopardizes” its ability to function, causes “emotional harm” to students who rely on single-sex dorm policies, and ” dissuades Christian students from attending the College.”

Should single-sex dormitories be banned?

“The government can’t strip a private, faith-based institution of its constitutionally protected freedoms because it disagrees with its views about marriage and sexuality,” said ADF Senior Counsel and Vice President of Appellate Advocacy John Bursch in a statement. “If the 8th Circuit decision stands, College of the Ozarks could be forced to choose between violating its religious beliefs or risking intrusive federal investigations and significant enforcement penalties. We hope the Supreme Court will take this case to halt the government’s inappropriate order targeting religious institutions and to respect the privacy, dignity, and safety of female students.”

Missouri led Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia in filing the brief.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

