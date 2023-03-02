A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

2.5 tons of uranium missing from Libya

Iran a likely customer

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 17, 2023 at 2:49pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Uranium

Uranium

(PJ MEDIA) – Ten barrels holding 2.5 tons of natural uranium are missing from what the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says is a “declared nuclear site” in Libya.

The uranium ore by itself is not dangerous. But each ton of uranium ore can be turned into 12 pounds of weapons-grade material once it is properly refined and enriched. Iran would be a likely customer for the uranium, given that Tehran is now fully committed to building a bomb.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The IAEA is being closemouthed about the missing ore. They said in a statement that “agency safeguards inspectors found that 10 drums containing approximately 2.5 tons of natural uranium in the form of uranium ore concentrate were not present as previously declared at a location in the state of Libya,” the IAEA said. “Further activities will be conducted by the agency to clarify the circumstances of the removal of the nuclear material and its current location.”

TRENDING: 4 common Christian misconceptions about end times

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Italy won't bow to powerful elites in favor of open borders, insists Meloni
2.5 tons of uranium missing from Libya
North Korea wants to 'strike fear' with newest missile launch
Fauci says Americans will be 'required' to get yearly booster for foreseeable future
State's lieutenant governor ripped for saying parents must 'believe' when kids 'tell us who they are'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×