2.5 tons of uranium missing from Libya

(PJ MEDIA) – Ten barrels holding 2.5 tons of natural uranium are missing from what the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says is a “declared nuclear site” in Libya.

The uranium ore by itself is not dangerous. But each ton of uranium ore can be turned into 12 pounds of weapons-grade material once it is properly refined and enriched. Iran would be a likely customer for the uranium, given that Tehran is now fully committed to building a bomb.

The IAEA is being closemouthed about the missing ore. They said in a statement that “agency safeguards inspectors found that 10 drums containing approximately 2.5 tons of natural uranium in the form of uranium ore concentrate were not present as previously declared at a location in the state of Libya,” the IAEA said. “Further activities will be conducted by the agency to clarify the circumstances of the removal of the nuclear material and its current location.”

