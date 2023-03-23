A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
250-foot ship owned by Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen's estate tips over

Vessel in dockyard battered by strong winds

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 23, 2023 at 12:50pm
Ship owned by Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen's estate tips over (video screenshot)

Ship owned by Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen's estate tips over (video screenshot)

(FOX BUSINESS) – A research ship owned by the estate of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has tipped over at a dockyard in Scotland Wednesday, leaving at least 25 injured.

The "terrifying" incident involving the RV Petrel outside of Edinburgh happened after it became "dislodged from its holding in strong winds," Scottish politician Adam McVey said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this morning's accident in Leith. Sadly many are seriously injured. We are supporting those we can," Sailors’ Society, a Christian charity dedicated to supporting merchant seafarers, wrote on Facebook.

Read the full story ›

