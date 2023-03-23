250-foot ship owned by Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen's estate tips over

(FOX BUSINESS) – A research ship owned by the estate of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has tipped over at a dockyard in Scotland Wednesday, leaving at least 25 injured.

The "terrifying" incident involving the RV Petrel outside of Edinburgh happened after it became "dislodged from its holding in strong winds," Scottish politician Adam McVey said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this morning's accident in Leith. Sadly many are seriously injured. We are supporting those we can," Sailors’ Society, a Christian charity dedicated to supporting merchant seafarers, wrote on Facebook.

