28 girls hospitalized after allegedly playing with Ouija boards

Young gals reportedly suffering from 'anxiety'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 12, 2023 at 8:47pm
(Photo by Josh Olalde on Unsplash)

(Photo by Josh Olalde on Unsplash)

(FAITHWIRE) -- The Ouija board is once again in the headlines, with outlets reporting 28 school-aged girls in Colombia were hospitalized after reportedly playing with the oracle boards at their school.

The incident purportedly unfolded among students at Galeras Educational Institution in Galeras, with the girls experiencing anxiety attacks, fainting, and other related issues after engaging with the board.

Those impacted were sent to a local hospital. Their diagnoses are currently unclear, though parents are reportedly waiting to hear from doctors about what exactly unfolded, according to Fox News.

Submit a Correction





