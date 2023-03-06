A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
CommentaryCONTROLLING THE SUBSTANCE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

6 minutes to drug-proof your kids

Larry Tomczak nails dangers of gateway narcotics to ruining young lives

Larry Tomczak By Larry Tomczak
Published March 7, 2023 at 7:59pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

Before you view the brief and informative video linked below with those you love, please read these introductory comments. After watching the video together, take time to engage in a relaxed conversation (without cell phones or media distractions) to draw them out, discover their thoughts and hopefully make a quality decision to steer clear of drug experimentation and usage. The focus is on "weed" (which they will understand and relate to) but use it as a springboard to all narcotics.

In the Bible, Babylon represents a world system based on values contrary to God. In Revelation 18:23 it tells us of its ruin. Part of the culture was sorcery (Gk. "pharmakia") which includes illicit drugs that enslave and destroy lives, especially vulnerable youth.

Parents, pastors and people entrusted with overseeing young people must invest time instructing and interacting with them to protect them from Satan's seductive schemes.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

TRENDING: 'Jesus Revolution' nearly doubles box-office total since opening weekend

On the Cross Jesus was given a drugged wine to dull His senses but He refused it (Matt. 27:34). Our precious youth must be taught to do likewise lest they be destroyed by drugs like Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Amy Winehouse and scores of others. My best friend was dead of drugs in his early 20s, ensnared by "harmless recreational drugs."

Recently Attorney General Merrick Garland admitted, "Last year officials seized enough fentanyl to kill every single American." Since this represents less than 50% of the avalanche pouring in, we must rise to the challenge of equipping our youth in this war!

Oregon and other states are succumbing to progressives pushing legalizing all drugs – fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, meth and marijuana. We cannot be passive, but rather proactive to pray, elect righteous leaders and sit down with our children and grandchildren to prepare them to withstand the pressures so they'll walk victoriously in this battle. Marijuana is Satan's way to "get drug legalization" started in states and it's picking up steam – so be proactive!

Click here to watch "Legalizing Marijuana."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Larry Tomczak
Larry Tomczak is a cultural commentator with over 50 years in vocational ministry, an Intercessors for America board member, bestselling author of 10 books including the quarter-million-selling "Clap Your Hands!" (now a free audiobook on his site) and a public policy adviser with Liberty Counsel. His innovative video/book, "BULLSEYE," develops informed influencers in 30 days (see www.bullseyechallenge.com), and he has a variety of resources on his website (see www.larrytomczak.com). You can also hear his weekly podcast here.







6 minutes to drug-proof your kids
What do Americans really believe?
2023 National Leadership Roundtable: Guess the hot topic this year
Parents, pastors, everyone: Go see 'The Jesus Revolution' movie!
Valentine's Day: 3 timeless tips to find your mate
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×