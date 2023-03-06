6 minutes to drug-proof your kids

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

Before you view the brief and informative video linked below with those you love, please read these introductory comments. After watching the video together, take time to engage in a relaxed conversation (without cell phones or media distractions) to draw them out, discover their thoughts and hopefully make a quality decision to steer clear of drug experimentation and usage. The focus is on "weed" (which they will understand and relate to) but use it as a springboard to all narcotics.

In the Bible, Babylon represents a world system based on values contrary to God. In Revelation 18:23 it tells us of its ruin. Part of the culture was sorcery (Gk. "pharmakia") which includes illicit drugs that enslave and destroy lives, especially vulnerable youth.

Parents, pastors and people entrusted with overseeing young people must invest time instructing and interacting with them to protect them from Satan's seductive schemes.

On the Cross Jesus was given a drugged wine to dull His senses but He refused it (Matt. 27:34). Our precious youth must be taught to do likewise lest they be destroyed by drugs like Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Amy Winehouse and scores of others. My best friend was dead of drugs in his early 20s, ensnared by "harmless recreational drugs."

Recently Attorney General Merrick Garland admitted, "Last year officials seized enough fentanyl to kill every single American." Since this represents less than 50% of the avalanche pouring in, we must rise to the challenge of equipping our youth in this war!

Oregon and other states are succumbing to progressives pushing legalizing all drugs – fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, meth and marijuana. We cannot be passive, but rather proactive to pray, elect righteous leaders and sit down with our children and grandchildren to prepare them to withstand the pressures so they'll walk victoriously in this battle. Marijuana is Satan's way to "get drug legalization" started in states and it's picking up steam – so be proactive!

