Over $700 million in COVID aid for schools never made it to the classroom

(FOX NEWS) – More than $700 million of K-12 funding did not reach the students it was intended for, and in many states, it is being used as a slush fund for other priorities, according to a study conducted by the National Opportunity Project (NOP), which conducts public policy and issue advocacy work on behalf of liberty-based principles.

As of March 2023, three years after the start of the pandemic, $736 million of federal aid has not reached the nonpublic schools and students it was set aside for and at least $157 million that states didn’t allocate to nonpublic schools has ended up back in the hands of governors who reallocated the money to "pet projects," according to the NOP report.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In 2020, Congress allocated almost $200 billion in government relief to aid in the reopening of K-12 schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, of which about 97% went to government-run public schools, according to the report. But, after a push from stakeholders detailing the harm from government-mandated closures on private schools, Congress created the Emergency Assistance to Nonpublic Schools (EANS), which allocated an additional $5.5 billion in aid for private, independent and parochial schools with low-income students who were severely impacted by the pandemic.

TRENDING: 4 common Christian misconceptions about end times

Read the full story ›