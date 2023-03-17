A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE MONEY PIT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Over $700 million in COVID aid for schools never made it to the classroom

Funding often spent for other purposes

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 17, 2023 at 2:10pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(FOX NEWS) – More than $700 million of K-12 funding did not reach the students it was intended for, and in many states, it is being used as a slush fund for other priorities, according to a study conducted by the National Opportunity Project (NOP), which conducts public policy and issue advocacy work on behalf of liberty-based principles.

As of March 2023, three years after the start of the pandemic, $736 million of federal aid has not reached the nonpublic schools and students it was set aside for and at least $157 million that states didn’t allocate to nonpublic schools has ended up back in the hands of governors who reallocated the money to "pet projects," according to the NOP report.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In 2020, Congress allocated almost $200 billion in government relief to aid in the reopening of K-12 schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, of which about 97% went to government-run public schools, according to the report. But, after a push from stakeholders detailing the harm from government-mandated closures on private schools, Congress created the Emergency Assistance to Nonpublic Schools (EANS), which allocated an additional $5.5 billion in aid for private, independent and parochial schools with low-income students who were severely impacted by the pandemic.

TRENDING: 4 common Christian misconceptions about end times

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Italy won't bow to powerful elites in favor of open borders, insists Meloni
2.5 tons of uranium missing from Libya
North Korea wants to 'strike fear' with newest missile launch
Fauci says Americans will be 'required' to get yearly booster for foreseeable future
State's lieutenant governor ripped for saying parents must 'believe' when kids 'tell us who they are'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×