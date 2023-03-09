A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
9 boxes of Biden documents were taken from Boston office

Archives had not previously publicly disclosed quantity

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2023 at 9:55am
(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – Nine boxes of documents were taken from President Biden's attorney Patrick Moore's Boston office, but have yet to be reviewed, the National Archives disclosed in a response letter to Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, this week first obtained by Fox News Digital.

The Archives had not previously publicly disclosed the number of boxes taken from Boston. It had been reported that Moore had shipped boxes of documents from the Penn Biden Center to his Boston office before discovering the initial trove of classified documents at the Washington, D.C.-based think tank.

In response to questions by Johnson and Grassley in a Feb. 24 letter asking how and when the archives learned that records were transported to Boston, Acting Archivist of the United States Debra Steidel Wall responded the agency learned about it on Nov. 3, 2022.

