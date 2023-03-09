'There's 9 million reasons why they changed their minds'

When the COVID-19 pandemic was developing – before it had had the time to kill millions around the world – top medical and science experts discussed it.

One virologist from the Scripps Research Institute, Kristian Andersen, told Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden's top COVID-19 adviser, that he and others thought it could be manmade.

That would align with the evidence that finally, now, is being accepted that it came out of the research lab in Wuhan, China, where scientists already were working on those bat coronaviruses.

In fact, Andersen had said, "The genome is inconsistent with the expectations from evolutionary theory."

Another scientist, Robert Garry, also expressed a similar sentiment, stating, "I don’t know how this happens in nature but it would be easy to do in a lab."

Then, just days later, the scientists were affirming without any apparent doubt the statement that the virus had made a natural jump from animal to human, and the lab had nothing to do with it.

Now a conversation during an investigative hearing in Congress may have suggested a reason for the flip-flop.

Dollars.

9 million of them.

The Gateway Pundit reported it was former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield who confirmed during testimony "he was excluded and kept out of the loop by Dr. Tony Fauci in early February 2020 after he suggested the COVID-19 virus was leaked from a laboratory and did not act like a naturally occurring SARS coronavirus."

He testified that even though he was CDC chief, and he was on the coronavirus task force formed in January 2020, he did not see emails addressed to Fauci from Andersen, which said the virus looks engineered, and from Garry, who stated it would be easy to generate from a lab.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said, to Redfield, "You didn’t see either one of those emails, even though you’re head of the CDC? Even though you’re on the coronavirus task force that had been formed just two days earlier?"

Redfield confirmed that.

And Jordan then said, "Three days later, Dr. Andersen and Dr. Garry, who told us it came from a lab in emails to Dr. Fauci that Dr. Fauci wouldn’t let Dr. Redfield see, three days later they change their position 180 degrees. The question is why."

Nicholas Wade, a science writer who explained early in the pandemic the evidence for a lab leak, explained, "This question does lay at the heart of the issue. What is pertinent it seems to me is there is no new scientific evidence that we can see that became available between these dates."

So were there other influences?

He explained, "Just a few weeks after the Nature Medicine article had come out, two of the signers of the original email to Dr. Fauci, that is Dr. Andersen and Dr. Garry, were rewarded a $9 million grant…"

Jordan noted, "So there are nine million reasons why they changed their mind. I knew you’d get to it, I read that last night. Three days after they say it came from a lab, they change their position and the only intervening event is a conference call with Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins. Again, a call that Dr. Redfield was not allowed to be on, the head of the CDC and on the coronavirus task. And then three months later, shazam, they get nine million bucks from Dr. Fauci. Well isn’t that something?"

The grant, in fact, was from the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, which Fauci ran.

A commentary at Western Journal said the comments were at a hearing of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

It charged that as soon as the comments about the virus being "manmade" appeared, "Fauci took steps to shut down the conversation about the lab leak theory among members of the science community."

It also was reported that Fauci asked others to write a paper discounting the lab leak theory, and in fact checked and edited it before its release, then referred to it as supporting his claim that the lab was not involved.

The commentary added, "In January 2022, Fox News obtained notes from the call that revealed Fauci’s deliberate decision to suppress the lab leak theory of origin. His stated reason was concern over 'how the public would react to news of possible Chinese government involvement.'"

Jordan also cited earlier reports that Fauci had been involved in grants that eventually wound up in Wuhan, supporting gain-of-function research which Barack Obama had halted because of its dangers.

"I’m just a common sense guy from Ohio … I majored in economics … one of the things they tell you about is a thing called opportunity cost. So when you’re spending your time making sure that the country believes only one of these theories, you could have been doing what Dr. Redfield was doing in our government — trying to figure out how we deal with this virus. And what was Dr. Fauci doing? He was trying to cover his backside and everybody knows it."

Jordan continued, "This is the highest-paid guy in our government getting all kinds of money to tell us things that were not accurate. Cause we now know U.S. tax dollars went to a lab in China, a lab that was not up to code, a lab that was doing gain of function research and that’s where this thing most definitely came from and Dr. Fauci had to prove — no, no, he can’t have that news getting out."

Dr. Robert Redfield, the former CDC Director, says Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins excluded him from meetings because they wanted to maintain control over the narrative surrounding the origin of SARS-CoV-2: "As a virologist, this wasn't anything like SARS or MERS because they never… https://t.co/YF7AFWwDZ4 pic.twitter.com/xE1IRRXE6m — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 8, 2023

Dr. Kristian Andersen Pulled a 180 on His Stance on the Origins of COVID in Just 4 Days January 31, 2020: "Features (potentially) look engineered," and the genome is inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory." February 4, 2020 (After Speaking w/ Fauci): "The main… https://t.co/9F42zEHR46 pic.twitter.com/AZRmwcDY9f — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 8, 2023

