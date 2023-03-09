A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education
9-year-old becomes 1 of youngest high school graduates ever

'Looking into studying astrophysics, chemistry, artificial intelligence and engineering'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2023
Child prodigy David Balogun (video screenshot)

(ABC 7 CHICAGO) – David Balogun isn't your average 9-year-old. He recently graduated from high school and now he's taking online classes at Bucks County Community College.

Balogun said it's been an easy transition from high school, and his teachers acknowledge he isn't like most college kids. "They're able to adapt cause I'm 9, so if I write a little different cause I'm not going to write like a 25-year-old," said Balogun.

He may be a kid with many accomplishments, however, he has big goals for himself.

